Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and CD Cargo sign CZK 3.43 billion loan to improve railway services

The new EIB loan will support CD Cargo in its ambitious intermodal transport development plan, which aims at responding to the growing market and bringing its fleet in compliance with European interoperability requirements.

EIB | Prague | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:50 IST
EIB and CD Cargo sign CZK 3.43 billion loan to improve railway services
The project consists of the acquisition of 50 electric locomotives and 140 freight intermodal wagons as well as retrofit of around 310 older locomotives with European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS). Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank signed a CZK 3.43 billion loan (equivalent to €130 million) with CD Cargo, the largest Czech railway transport provider, to support the acquisition of new electric locomotive and replacement of obsolete rolling stock. CD Cargo is the subsidiary company of České dráhy, the national passenger rail carrier fully owned by the Czech Republic.

The new EIB loan will support CD Cargo in its ambitious intermodal transport development plan, which aims at responding to the growing market and bringing its fleet in compliance with European interoperability requirements. The project consists of the acquisition of 50 electric locomotives and 140 freight intermodal wagons as well as retrofit of around 310 older locomotives with European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova said: "Our partnership with CD Cargo will improve the capacity, safety and quality of freight services in the Czech Republic, notably through the use of modern control and signalling system. By promoting a shift from road to rail transport, this project will have a positive impact on the environment and will thus contribute to supporting the transition of the Czech Republic to a low-carbon economy, in line with the objectives of our recently approved EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and of the Transport Policy of the Czech Republic."

We are delighted to sign our first-ever agreement with the EIB. It comes after an extensive process that allowed the EU bank to better know our company and positively assess its potential for growth. The long-term lending approach and the distinctive, favourable terms of the EIB loan will allow ČD Cargo to invest in its future with a sustainable growth perspective," said Tomáš Tóth, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ČD Cargo, a.s.

Investment-related to the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) could be complemented by a grant component from the CEF Transport Blending Facility, designed to promote projects contributing to the environmental sustainability and efficiency of the transport sector in Europe. The CEF Transport Blending Facility is implemented via a cooperation framework between the European Commission and implementing partners such as the EIB. The assets purchased within this project will be partly used in Convergence Regions in the Czech Republic and largely on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six South Koreans die of COVID awaiting hospital beds - report

Six people suffering from COVID-19 have died in South Korea this month while waiting for hospital beds and hundreds can not get admitted as surging coronavirus infections overload the health system, officials and media said on Friday. South...

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shail...

Plea against contracts awarded under Bharat Net by govt on nomination basis: HC seeks Centre reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and Central Vigilance Commission on a plea challenging award of contracts to Common Service Centres e-Governance Services Ltd CSC for installing wifi access points in villages acr...

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UKs revenue department. Byron St John Swal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020