Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets extend winning run to 6th session; Sensex ends at record high

Extending its winning run to the sixth session, equity benchmark Sensex advanced 70 points to end at a new record on Friday following gains in Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:02 IST
Markets extend winning run to 6th session; Sensex ends at record high

Extending its winning run to the sixth session, equity benchmark Sensex advanced 70 points to end at a new record on Friday following gains in Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries. After opening at its lifetime intra-day high of 47,026.02, the 30-share BSE index pared some gains to finish at 46,960.69, up 70.35 points or 0.15 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 19.85 points or 0.14 per cent to 13,760.55 -- its new closing record. Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Titan and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Domestic equities recovered from the day’s low in tandem with recovery in banking stocks, said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities. ''Record foreign fund flows remain as a key driving force for the market. Strong prospects of earnings recovery, satisfactory progress on vaccination along with consistent improvement in recovery rate from COVID-19 cases, weak dollar and depressed interest rate scenario continue to act as key tailwinds for Indian equities to attract FPI flows,'' he added.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 2,355.25 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.35 per cent to USD 51.32 per barrel.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six South Koreans die of COVID awaiting hospital beds - report

Six people suffering from COVID-19 have died in South Korea this month while waiting for hospital beds and hundreds can not get admitted as surging coronavirus infections overload the health system, officials and media said on Friday. South...

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shail...

Plea against contracts awarded under Bharat Net by govt on nomination basis: HC seeks Centre reply

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and Central Vigilance Commission on a plea challenging award of contracts to Common Service Centres e-Governance Services Ltd CSC for installing wifi access points in villages acr...

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UKs revenue department. Byron St John Swal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020