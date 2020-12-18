SUSE Appoints New India Country Manager

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in true open source solutions, today announced the appointment of Neeraj Athalye as its managing director for India. The leadership appointment follows SUSE's successful fourth quarter results which saw continued global growth, as well as the closing of the acquisition of Rancher Labs. Together with Rancher, SUSE now offers the industry's only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes Management platform, and innovative Edge solutions.

For more than a decade, SUSE in India has fueled digital transformation as part of the infrastructure landscape. With organizations in India moving to the cloud at an unprecedented pace, SUSE India will be focused on strategic sectors such as banking, manufacturing and ITES. The three focus areas for SUSE will be SUSERancher, the open source multi-cluster orchestration platform, SUSE Manager, a best-in-class open source infrastructure management solution for software-defined infrastructure, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, a modular operating system that paves the way for IT transformation in the software-defined era for SAP and non-SAP solutions. ''As India pivots to becoming a global enabler of digitally native products and services, this is a great time to contribute to its growth story,'' Neeraj said. ''I am keen to build a customer-centric organization with innovation at its core. With existing Indian brands already leveraging SUSE solutions, I look forward to accelerating their open source adoption and building a robust DevOps practice across strategic system integrators and partners.'' Phillip Miltiades, president of SUSE Asia Pacific & Japan, said, ''Known for his ability to build innovation frameworks and lead some of the most iconic and resilient teams in the industry, Neeraj will bring to SUSE the ability to drive results for our customers. Following the acquisition of Rancher, it is a great time to further SUSE's impact in India. Neeraj will be a great leader for both the existing team and the team he will hire.'' A veteran engineer, Neeraj brings 25 years of experience from organizations like Geometric Software, MatrixOne (now Dassault Systems) and SAP, with accomplishments spanning greenfield projects, modernizing architecture and other high-impact endeavors.

