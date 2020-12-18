Left Menu
SUSE Appoints New India Country Manager

With existing Indian brands already leveraging SUSE solutions, I look forward to accelerating their open source adoption and building a robust DevOps practice across strategic system integrators and partners. Phillip Miltiades, president of SUSE Asia Pacific Japan, said, Known for his ability to build innovation frameworks and lead some of the most iconic and resilient teams in the industry, Neeraj will bring to SUSE the ability to drive results for our customers.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, a global leader in true open source solutions, today announced the appointment of Neeraj Athalye as its managing director for India. The leadership appointment follows SUSE's successful fourth quarter results which saw continued global growth, as well as the closing of the acquisition of Rancher Labs. Together with Rancher, SUSE now offers the industry's only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes Management platform, and innovative Edge solutions.

For more than a decade, SUSE in India has fueled digital transformation as part of the infrastructure landscape. With organizations in India moving to the cloud at an unprecedented pace, SUSE India will be focused on strategic sectors such as banking, manufacturing and ITES. The three focus areas for SUSE will be SUSERancher, the open source multi-cluster orchestration platform, SUSE Manager, a best-in-class open source infrastructure management solution for software-defined infrastructure, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, a modular operating system that paves the way for IT transformation in the software-defined era for SAP and non-SAP solutions. ''As India pivots to becoming a global enabler of digitally native products and services, this is a great time to contribute to its growth story,'' Neeraj said. ''I am keen to build a customer-centric organization with innovation at its core. With existing Indian brands already leveraging SUSE solutions, I look forward to accelerating their open source adoption and building a robust DevOps practice across strategic system integrators and partners.'' Phillip Miltiades, president of SUSE Asia Pacific & Japan, said, ''Known for his ability to build innovation frameworks and lead some of the most iconic and resilient teams in the industry, Neeraj will bring to SUSE the ability to drive results for our customers. Following the acquisition of Rancher, it is a great time to further SUSE's impact in India. Neeraj will be a great leader for both the existing team and the team he will hire.'' A veteran engineer, Neeraj brings 25 years of experience from organizations like Geometric Software, MatrixOne (now Dassault Systems) and SAP, with accomplishments spanning greenfield projects, modernizing architecture and other high-impact endeavors.

About SUSE SUSE is a global leader in true open source innovation, collaborating with partners, communities and customers to deliver and support robust open source software solutions. SUSE's market-leading Linux, Kubernetes, container and cloud offerings enable customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the ''open'' back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. Forward-Looking Statements Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words ''aims,'' ''targets,'' ''will,'' ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''expects,'' and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Copyright 2020 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388752/Neeraj_Athalye.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg PWR PWR

