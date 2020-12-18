Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee rises by 3 paise to 73.56 on forex inflows, weak dollar

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the whole of this week following consistent fund inflows in the equity segment and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses, said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.Somaiyaa further said that volatility for the currency remained low despite the Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy statement that was released earlier this week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:27 IST
Rupee rises by 3 paise to 73.56 on forex inflows, weak dollar

The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar on Friday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities. Traders said weakness in the American currency in the overseas market supported the domestic unit.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.55 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.49 and a low of 73.57. It finally ended at 73.56 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled flat at 73.59 against US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.20 per cent at 90.00. ''Value erosion in dollar, excessive liquidity is driving foreign investors to bet big on Indian equities, which give the rupee a slight appreciating bias in the near term,'' said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Sachdeva further noted that ''73.20-73.00 remains a strong hurdle for the rupee, and with the Reserve Bank standing in the way, bouts of large-scale appreciation can be ruled out. We reckon that the RBI will prefer to keep the rupee exchange rate stable between the 73 to 74.50 band for quite some time now''. On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex ended 70.35 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 46,960.69, while the NSE Nifty rose 19.85 points or 0.14 per cent to 13,760.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,355.25 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.21 per cent to USD 51.39 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise against the US dollar during the week supported by a weak dollar and persistent inflows into local equities. ''Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the whole of this week following consistent fund inflows in the equity segment and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses,'' said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiyaa further said that ''volatility for the currency remained low despite the Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy statement that was released earlier this week. Lack of cues on the domestic front is likely to keep the volatility low for the currency''. According to Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, the rupee traded very muted near 73.50 on back of stable moves seen in dollar index. ''Prices of crude and gold were very much neutral putting less pressure on importers to hedge against raw commodity''.

Going ahead the rupee can be in stable range move with holiday season kicking from next week in major part of globe, Trivedi said. ''The Indian Rupee ended on a very flat note this Friday against the US currency. Most of the Asian currencies were weak against the US Dollar this Friday and capped gains,'' said Sriram Iyer Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Technically, the USD-INR spot pair traded in a very narrow range amid weekly expiry. It holds a support near 73.40 below and a break could see a downside pressure up to 73.15-72.90 levels, Iyer added..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

86 pc people in India following AYUSH guidelines: Official

About 86 per cent people in the country are following one or the other AYUSH guideline, a senior ministry official said on Friday. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020, AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said through the...

English COVID infections sharply rise after three weeks of falls - survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England has risen sharply and is back above 500,000 infections in the latest weekly data, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, after dropping in the three previous weeks. The ONS said an est...

Karnataka Council ruckus: Chairman issues show cause notice to House Secretary

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty has issued a show cause notice to the Council Secretary for her alleged dereliction of duty and exceeding jurisdictional limits during the proceedings of the House on December 1...

Half of Belgium's COVID-19 deaths in rest homes

More than 10,000 elderly people living in Belgian rest homes have died from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yves Van Laethem, a spokesman at Belgiums coronavirus crisis center, told a news conference on Friday that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020