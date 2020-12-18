Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone government bond yields higher after Ifo index

The Ifo institute index rose to 92.1 from an upwardly revised reading of 90.9 in November, an improvement Ifo linked mainly to manufacturers logging high volumes of orders and an improvement in export expectations. "Ifo data confirmed the positive trend seen recently and is boosting yields across the euro area," said Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:32 IST
Euro zone government bond yields higher after Ifo index

Euro zone bond yields extended early gains on Friday as a stronger-than-expected German business morale index weakened demand for safe-haven assets. The Ifo institute index rose to 92.1 from an upwardly revised reading of 90.9 in November, an improvement Ifo linked mainly to manufacturers logging high volumes of orders and an improvement in export expectations.

"Ifo data confirmed the positive trend seen recently and is boosting yields across the euro area," said Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners. "We expect Bund yields to stay around these levels, maybe a bit closer to -0.5% from now to year-end, while we expect new directional bets in January." Germany's 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month.

"A correction is normal as year-end is approaching. I wouldn’t be surprised if a further slight rise in yields took place in the coming days," said Anna Guglielmetti, head of institutional portfolio management Italy at Credit Suisse. Expectations of a quick approval of a fresh stimulus package in the United States were already propping up risk sentiment. U.S. lawmakers from both parties said COVID-19's worsening toll meant that failure to agree on a new round of aid was no longer an option.

German 10-year Bund yield was up 2 basis points, after hitting its highest since December 4 at -0.545%. Italy’s 10-year BTP yield was up 3 basis points, after reaching its highest since Dec. 10, set for its biggest one-day rise since Dec. 1.

Vaccines and virus trajectories will be the main focus next year, according to analysts. "Much of the positive risk trade rests with the promise of a sharp vaccine-led economic rebound in 2021 and beyond," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

What could reverse the risk-on trade is "a low-probability event: that the vaccines do not fulfil their promise of securing ‘herd immunity’ for much of the developed world into H2 2021," the bank said. UK 10-year government bond yields fell 1.5 basis point to 0.27% as Brexit turmoil continued.

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that "just a few hours" remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

86 pc people in India following AYUSH guidelines: Official

About 86 per cent people in the country are following one or the other AYUSH guideline, a senior ministry official said on Friday. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020, AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said through the...

English COVID infections sharply rise after three weeks of falls - survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England has risen sharply and is back above 500,000 infections in the latest weekly data, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, after dropping in the three previous weeks. The ONS said an est...

Karnataka Council ruckus: Chairman issues show cause notice to House Secretary

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty has issued a show cause notice to the Council Secretary for her alleged dereliction of duty and exceeding jurisdictional limits during the proceedings of the House on December 1...

Half of Belgium's COVID-19 deaths in rest homes

More than 10,000 elderly people living in Belgian rest homes have died from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yves Van Laethem, a spokesman at Belgiums coronavirus crisis center, told a news conference on Friday that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020