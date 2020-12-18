Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many use cases for 5G; RoW, industry's financial health key issues to be overcome: Deloitte India

There are a plethora of relevant use cases for 5G going mainstream in the year to come, but few key challenges such as Right of Way RoW and lack of uniform policy framework, limited giga-backhauling to meet future requirements, industry crippling under debt margin pressure constrained on capital expenditure, would need to be overcome for realising it, Gopalaiah said.The year 2020 has been a year of unprecedented data growth in India, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:42 IST
Many use cases for 5G; RoW, industry's financial health key issues to be overcome: Deloitte India

A slew of relevant use cases exist for 5G going mainstream but Right of Way (RoW), lack of uniform policy framework and industry's financial health are some of the key challenges that need to be overcome for realising the full potential, according to Deloitte India. With rising broadband penetration, exponential data uptake, government's focus on digitalisation and increasing technology adoption, India may be on the cusp of a data revolution which has the potential to boost industrial productivity and transform the socio-economic fabric of the country.

This also builds the case for an accelerated 5G roll out and growth in the country, Sathish Gopalaiah, Partner at Deloitte India said in a statement. ''There are a plethora of relevant use cases for 5G going mainstream in the year to come, but few key challenges such as Right of Way (RoW) and lack of uniform policy framework, limited giga-backhauling to meet future requirements, industry crippling under debt margin pressure constrained on capital expenditure, would need to be overcome for realising it,'' Gopalaiah said.

The year 2020 has been a year of ''unprecedented data growth'' in India, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. ''A wireless broadband user in India consumed 11 GB data per month as of March 2020, one of the highest in the world. The otherwise stagnant fixed home broadband witnessed high growth on account of work, live, interactive activities being conducted from home,'' he said.

Enterprises adopted virtualisation, as 'work from home' became the norm for businesses, he added. 5G, with its superior features, channelised through enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable and low-latency communications, and massive machine-type communications capabilities, has the ability to revolutionise customer experience and enterprise landscape both in terms of new revenue growth opportunities and improved profitability.

The potential impact runs across all the key sectors including manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, automobile, retail and agriculture, he said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 polytechnic students injured in clash in UP's Mahoba

Five men were injured on Friday when two groups of polytechnic college students clashed here allegedly over a rivalry that also saw exchange of fire, police saidThe clash took place around 4 pm when the students clashed in and around the co...

Proper scaling up of electronic manufacturing can contribute USD 1 tn to economy: Prasad

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said scaling up of electronic manufacturing in the country can alone contribute USD 1 trillion to the economy. The government has seen interest from global majors like Apple, Sams...

President Ramaphosa to host DRC President on working visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday host the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, Flix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, on a Working Visit to South Africa.President Tshisekedi will be accompanied by senior members of h...

Malaysia reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, total passes 90,000 mark

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 18 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 90,816. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020