Many use cases for 5G; RoW, industry's financial health key issues to be overcome: Deloitte India

A slew of relevant use cases exist for 5G going mainstream but Right of Way (RoW), lack of uniform policy framework and industry's financial health are some of the key challenges that need to be overcome for realising the full potential, according to Deloitte India. With rising broadband penetration, exponential data uptake, government's focus on digitalisation and increasing technology adoption, India may be on the cusp of a data revolution which has the potential to boost industrial productivity and transform the socio-economic fabric of the country.

This also builds the case for an accelerated 5G roll out and growth in the country, Sathish Gopalaiah, Partner at Deloitte India said in a statement. ''There are a plethora of relevant use cases for 5G going mainstream in the year to come, but few key challenges such as Right of Way (RoW) and lack of uniform policy framework, limited giga-backhauling to meet future requirements, industry crippling under debt margin pressure constrained on capital expenditure, would need to be overcome for realising it,'' Gopalaiah said.

The year 2020 has been a year of ''unprecedented data growth'' in India, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. ''A wireless broadband user in India consumed 11 GB data per month as of March 2020, one of the highest in the world. The otherwise stagnant fixed home broadband witnessed high growth on account of work, live, interactive activities being conducted from home,'' he said.

Enterprises adopted virtualisation, as 'work from home' became the norm for businesses, he added. 5G, with its superior features, channelised through enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable and low-latency communications, and massive machine-type communications capabilities, has the ability to revolutionise customer experience and enterprise landscape both in terms of new revenue growth opportunities and improved profitability.

The potential impact runs across all the key sectors including manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, automobile, retail and agriculture, he said..