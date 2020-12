Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Crude oil futures on Friday rose by 0.08 per cent to Rs 3,550 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery traded higher by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,550 per barrel with a business volume of 691 lots

However, globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.29 per cent lower at USD 48.22 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.39 per cent down at USD 51.30 per barrel in New York.