IT stocks in demand; gain up to 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:25 IST
Representative image

IT stocks were in demand on Friday rising up to 3 percent amid better-than-expected results from Accenture Plc. Shares of Infosys gained 2.64 percent, Wipro jumped 1.89 percent, MindTree 1.58 percent, HCL Technologies 1.32 percent, and TCS 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Following gain in these counters, the BSE Information Technology index gained 1.70 percent to close at 23,226.73. ''IT index was top performer today (Friday) with strong buying in many IT counters due to strong performance and upbeat commentary from Accenture,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

According to a report by Edelweiss Research, Accenture posted strong Q1 FY21 earnings and raised the FY21 guidance.''

