PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:47 IST
CBI books Hyderabad-based Transstroy (India) Ltd for Rs 7,926-crore bank fraud, carries out searches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Transstroy (India) Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 7,926 crore in a consortium led by Canara Bank, in the biggest banking scam in the country so far surpassing the amount misappropriated by diamantaire Nirav Modi, officials said on Friday. The agency carried out searches at the premises of the company and the accused directors which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, its spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI has named the company, its chairman-cum-managing director Cherukuri Sridhar and additional directors Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and Akkineni Satish in the FIR. It was alleged that the private firm based in Hyderabad and its directors had availed credit facilities on multiple banking arrangements. ''The consortium was formed with other banks, led by Canara Bank. It was further alleged that the accused had involved in falsification/fabrication of books of accounts, fudging of stock statements, tampering of balance sheets, round tripping of funds, etc.,'' CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that loans were misappropriated by the directors causing a loss of Rs 7,926.01 crore to the consortium members. ''Searches were conducted at the premises of private company/other accused at Hyderabad and Guntur, which led to recovery of incriminating documents,'' Gaur said.

According to the CBI, Nirav Modi had allegedly siphoned off Rs 6,000 crore while his uncle Mehul Choksi had swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

