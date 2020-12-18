Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenfield airport in Jewar named Noida International Airport

The greenfield airport being built in Uttar Pradeshs Jewar has been named Noida International Airport, an official statement said on Friday. The logo of the airport shows a Sarus Crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, in flight.The name and logo were finalised in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, the statement by Zurich Airport International AG, which won the contract to build the airport last November.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:56 IST
Greenfield airport in Jewar named Noida International Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The greenfield airport being built in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar has been named Noida International Airport, an official statement said on Friday. The logo of the airport shows a Sarus Crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, in flight.

''The name and logo were finalised in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath,'' the statement by Zurich Airport International AG, which won the contract to build the airport last November. The airport site in Jewar is around 70 kms from Delhi.

Zurich Airport International AG received the security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport in May this year. Last week, the Swiss developer selected a consortium of four companies from Norway, England and India to design the airport.

The first phase of the airport is expected to be ready by 2024..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...

Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing unacceptable unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, Chinas State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday. Washington is adding ...

Suspected foreign fighter extradited to Denmark from Turkey

A court in Denmark on Friday ordered a Danish national facing terror charges on suspicion of having fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria held in pre-trial custody until January 6. The 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday when ...

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020