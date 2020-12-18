Keventer banking on own hyper delivery infra to push sales

Left Menu
Kolkata-based Keventer Agro has launched an e-store app with dedicated hyper delivery infrastructure, buoyed by the unprecedented growth in online demand since March, company officials said on Friday. It has announced the launch of Keventer eStore app that aims for two-hour hyder deliveries.There has been unprecedented growth in online demand in the months after March.

Kolkata-based Keventer Agro has launched an e-store app with dedicated hyper delivery infrastructure, buoyed by the ''unprecedented'' growth in online demand since March, company officials said on Friday. It has announced the launch of Keventer eStore app that aims for ''two-hour'' hyder deliveries.

''There has been unprecedented growth in online demand in the months after March. We deal in fresh and there was a demand to bring all products under a single umbrella. ''We found a need for our own delivery infrastructure for greater control, and this would also help to cater to impulse buying segments like ice-cream,'' Keventer Agro Chairman and Managing Director Mayank Jalan said.

The company expects online revenue to be 10-11 per cent in the next two years from five per cent at present, Keventer CEO (Banana and Dairy) Sunil Kajaria said. Jalan said online sales helped it to recover business in a pandemic year like 2020.

''We expect to attain 90 per cent of previous year's sales in the current fiscal due to impacts of the (COVID-19) pandemic,'' he added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

