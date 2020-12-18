Left Menu
Guj: Ahmedabad-Rajkot rail link for high speed trains on anvil

The Gujarat government in collaboration with the Indian Railways will lay a new Ahmedabad-Rajkot Railway Link dedicated for high speed trains and the route will be linked to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government in collaboration with the Indian Railways will lay a new Ahmedabad-Rajkot Railway Link dedicated for high speed trains and the route will be linked to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, a senior official said on Friday. The Centre as well as the Gujarat government have given in-principle approval to the project, Additional Chief Secretary in Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), M K Das, said.

He made the announcement during a presentation on Gujarat at a virtual conference held on Friday under the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week programme. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present. ''The Gujarat government, in partnership with the railways, will start a new work- Ahmedabad Rajkot Railway Link-, which would not be a bullet train, but a very high speed train. The train will reach Rajkot very fast,'' Das said.

''This project has got in-principle approval of the Gujarat government and 10 days back, the Centre gave the same. The project was finalised during a virtual meeting in which Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was present,'' he said.

''We will have a new railway line between Ahmedabad and Rakjot. And this high speed railway line will be linked to the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai,'' he said. This new project will enable people from Saurashtra region in Gujarat to avail the services of the bullet train.

Though there are double track railway lines between Ahmedabad and Rajkot at present, this new high speed line will help reduce the travel time between the two cities. As the new railway link will be connected to the bullet train project, those who want to go to Mumbai from Saurashtra will also find it convenient to travel in short time.

However, Das did not reveal the cost of the project and the share of state and central governments for it..

