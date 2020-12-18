Left Menu
Redwood Investments sells AU Small Finance Bank shares worth over Rs 1,247 crore

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank on Friday settled 5.29 per cent lower at Rs 893.85 on the BSE.According to a separate transaction on the NSE, Affle Holdings Pte. Ltd, a promoter of Affle India Ltd, offloaded more than 11 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 438 crore via an open market deal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:18 IST
Redwood Investments sells AU Small Finance Bank shares worth over Rs 1,247 crore

Redwood Investments Ltd on Friday sold more than 1 crore shares of AU Small Finance Bank worth over Rs 1,247 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Redwood Investments offloaded 1.37 crore shares of AU Small Finance Bank at an average price of Rs 910.55 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 1,247.69 crore. In a separate transaction, Westbridge AIF I purchased 59.50 lakh shares of AU Small Finance Bank at an average price of Rs 911.37 per share.

According to the shareholding data of AU Small Finance Bank for September 2020 quarter, Redwood Investment Ltd and Westbridge AIF I held 4.58 per cent and 1.95 per cent stake, respectively, in the bank as public shareholders. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank on Friday settled 5.29 per cent lower at Rs 893.85 on the BSE.

According to a separate transaction on the NSE, Affle Holdings Pte. Ltd, a promoter of Affle (India) Ltd, offloaded more than 11 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 438 crore via an open market deal. Affle Holdings disposed of 11.66 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 3,756.44 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 438 crore, the data showed.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd, and Employees Provident Fund Board Managed By Nomura Asset Management Malaysia Sdn Bhd bought the shares in separate transactions. They bought a total of over 7.77 lakh shares of Affle (India) at an average price of Rs 3,755 apiece.

Affle Holdings Pte. Ltd held 52.62 per cent stake in Affle (India), according to the company's shareholding pattern for September 2020 quarter. Shares of Affle (India) on Friday closed 4.22 per cent lower at Rs 3,785 on the NSE.

Besides, Patanjali Govind Keswani and Spank Management Services Pvt Ltd, promoters of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, divested more than 4 crore shares of the company in the price range of Rs 41.26-41.43 on both the exchanges via separate transactions. The total value of the transactions was over Rs 169 crore.

Shares of of Lemon Tree Hotels on Friday closed 3.12 per cent lower at Rs 41.95 on the BSE, while on the NSE, it settled at Rs 41.70, down 3.81 per cent from its previous close..

