Amazon's first fulfillment center in South Dakota to open in 2022

Amazon on Friday announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in the US state of South Dakota. The new 640,000 square-foot site will be in Sioux Falls and is anticipated to launch in 2022.

The South Dakota facility will create 1,000 full-time jobs and employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of South Dakota and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to Sioux Falls. Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the South Dakota community with great delivery options," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

In addition to a minimum starting wage of USD15 per hour, Amazon's full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and other innovative benefits.

Employees also get access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where the e-commerce giant will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon says it has invested more than USD1 million in South Dakota including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state from 2010-2019.

Commenting on this development, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, said, "South Dakota is open for business, and this commitment has put our state in the position to welcome Amazon to Foundation Park. Amazon is investing in South Dakota with 1,000 jobs, including excellent benefits, which will help fuel our state's growth for the next generation. So on behalf of the entire state, I want to welcome Amazon to South Dakota."