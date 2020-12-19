Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says expert team heads to China in January

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says a team of international experts looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic will travel to China the first week of January. He says the team of international experts will work with our Chinese colleagues, and he adds they will not be ...

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 19-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 08:33 IST
WHO says expert team heads to China in January

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says a team of international experts looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic will travel to China the first week of January. Dr Michael Ryan says there will be quarantine arrangements for the team, which will visit the suspected site of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

“The purpose of the mission is to go to the original point at which human cases were detected and that we fully expect to do that,” he said. He says the team of international experts will work “with our Chinese colleagues,” and he adds they “will not be ... supervised by Chinese officials.” Ryan says the world should celebrate the arrival of vaccines, but the “next three to six months are going to be tough.” He seemed to allude the Americas, which is home to roughly three-fourths of the global cases. He says it is likely transmission will intensify in countries already dealing with surges in cases.

The United States leads the world with 17.3 confirmed cases and 312,000 confirmed deaths. Brazil follows with 184,000 reported deaths and Mexico has 116,000 deaths..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state and Nigerias president on Friday. Reunio...

Poland reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases

Warsaw Poland, December 19 ANIXinhua Poland confirmed on Friday 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countrys total caseload to 1,182,864, according to the countrys health ministry.The ministry also reported 426 new deaths from the virus...

Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, 3 locally transmitted cases

The Chinese mainland reported 14 new imported Covid-19 cases, and 3 locally transmitted cases on Friday, reported Xinhua. Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two were reported in Shandong, while a single case was recorded in...

Mexico City to re-enter lockdown due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mexico City Mexico, December 19 ANIXinhua Mexican authorities said on Friday that they would re-impose lockdown measures in Mexico City and the State of Mexico amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With hospital capacity close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020