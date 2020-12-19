Left Menu
Over dozen injured in truck-bus collision on Yamuna expressway

Fourteen people were hospitalised with injuries after a dumper truck collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:21 IST
Fourteen people were hospitalised with injuries after a dumper truck collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. Five of the hospitalised people are in critical condition after the accident that took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Dankaur police station area, they said.

''The dumper truck, which is registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, was on its way from Noida to Jewar. Apparently, the truck was nearly 13 km away from the Zero Point when it got out of control, crossed over to the other side of the divider and collided with an incoming UP Roadways bus,'' a police spokesperson said. ''Fourteen people got injured in the collision and have been hospitalised at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Five of them are in critical condition,'' the official said.

Further proceedings were being carried out, the police said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

