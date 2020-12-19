Maha: 3 of family run over by train in Palghar, girl injured

Three members of a family from Nalasopara in Palghar district were killed and a 10-year-old girl severely injured while trying to cross the railway tracks on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased comprise a 55-year-old woman, her 35- year-old daughter and 31-year-old son, while the injured girl is also a relative, a Vasai railway police official said.

''The four left on a walk at around 7:30am but I did not accompany them as I was not feeling well. The four gave me Rs 2,000. Later I came to know of the horrific incident,'' the elder woman's husband told reporters. Police said all angles, including accident and mass suicide, were being probed.