Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London

Johnson said Saturday that the capital and other areas in southern England currently under Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, will move to an even stricter new Tier 4 that requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours SaturdayJohnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in Christmas bubbles will be canceled for Tier 4 areas.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:58 IST
UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London
Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in “Christmas bubbles” will be cancelled for Tier 4 areas. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Christmas gatherings cant go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England, as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections. Johnson said Saturday that the capital and other areas in southern England currently under Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, will move to an even stricter new Tier 4 that requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday

Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in "Christmas bubbles" will be cancelled for Tier 4 areas. No mixing of households will be allowed except for under very limited conditions outside in public places.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 new coronavirus cases in Guj, 7 deaths; 1,252 recover

Gujarat recorded 1,026 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,34,289, the health department said. With seven fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,227, it said.A total of...

North East Region will emerge as favourite tourist destination in post-COVID era: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that the region will emerge as a favourite tourist and trade destination in India in the post-COVID era. The minister, who was the chief ...

Delhi police arrests man for swindling Rs 276 lakh from Corporation Bank

Delhi Police has arrested a person named Bhuvanesh Kharbanda on the complaint of Corporation Bank for allegedly swindling a sum of Rs 276 lakhs on the pretext of availing a working capital loan. Delhi Polices Economic Offences Wing EOW said...

Ponting calls for Rohit's inclusion as opener at the earliest

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday called for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opener at the earliest, after the Indian teams embarrassing defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the four-match series hereIndia were bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020