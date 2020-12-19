UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London
Johnson said Saturday that the capital and other areas in southern England currently under Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, will move to an even stricter new Tier 4 that requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours SaturdayJohnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in Christmas bubbles will be canceled for Tier 4 areas.PTI | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:58 IST
Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in "Christmas bubbles" will be cancelled for Tier 4 areas. No mixing of households will be allowed except for under very limited conditions outside in public places.
