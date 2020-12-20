Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stainless steel industry seeks zero duty on ferro-nickel, scrap in upcoming Budget

Currently, ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap attract basic customs duty BCD of 2.5 per cent.In its recommendations to Finance Ministry for the upcoming Budget for financial year 2021-22, ISSDA has also sought removal of import duty on graphite electrodes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:48 IST
Stainless steel industry seeks zero duty on ferro-nickel, scrap in upcoming Budget

Ahead of the Budget, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has urged the government to remove import duty on ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap. Currently, ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap attract basic customs duty (BCD) of 2.5 per cent.

In its recommendations to Finance Ministry for the upcoming Budget for financial year 2021-22, ISSDA has also sought removal of import duty on graphite electrodes. ISSDA said ''it has appealed to exempt the 2.5 per cent BCD levied while importing key raw materials, including ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap''.

At present, both the raw materials are unavailable in the country, making their import mandatory, it said. Removal of duty on ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap is a long-standing demand of the industry. The Ministry of Steel has also at times batted for zero duty on these items.

Stainless steel industry meets the bulk of its nickel requirements through ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap route. ISSDA has also sought removal of existing 7.5 per cent import duty on graphite electrodes, a critical component in stainless steel manufacturing which constitutes a major share of input cost.

Besides, it has sought an increase in import duty on stainless steel flat products to 12.5 per cent to bring it at par with carbon steel products and check undue imports. These measures will not only boost domestic manufacturing but also curb ''undesired'' stainless steel imports, it said.

ISSDA President K K Pahuja said, ''Stainless steel industry is ready to contribute to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. This is the optimum time for the government to stop considering essential raw materials as a source of revenue and provide stimulus to domestic manufacturing by exempting duties on importing critical raw materials.'' The suggested measures, if taken, will improve the competitiveness of the domestic industry and in turn, provide impetus to the MSME segment, which has a 40 per cent share in the domestic stainless steel industry, he added. Additionally, undue imports have harmed the domestic industry which is operating at 60 per cent of its capacity and is financially stressed after COVID-19 related disruptions, Pahuja said.

''We request the government to rationalize the duty structure in order to catalyze the revival of this sector that has immense potential to generate additional jobs,'' he said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the worlds biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. Nehal, 41, is charged i...

Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF

A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force BSF said on Sunday. The intruder was held in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening during...

SGC remains our preference, says Hockley after reports that CA mulling swapping 3rd and 4th Tests

Cricket Australia on Monday said the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test against India after reports emerged that the governing body is contemplating swapping the last two games of the four-Test series due to growing COVID-19...

Nolan River joins M Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalans upcoming Universal thriller, Old. According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020