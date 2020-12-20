Left Menu
Utility track vehicle derails in Maha; trains rescheduled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:36 IST
A utlity track vehicle derailed near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, leading to rescheduling of various trains which pass through the route, a Konkan Railway official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

A front axle of the utility track vehicle derailed between Diwankhavti and Khed stations in Ratnagiri region at 6.57 am, the official said. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has regulated six trains, while the Tejas superfast special between Karmali (Goa) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, which is scheduled to depart at 2.40 pm is rescheduled to 6.40 pm, he said.

Regulating a train means stopping it at a certain point before its final destination because of track problems, weather or other issues. The Jabalpur-Coimbatore junction superfast special has been regulated at Karanjadi station from 0721 hours, while train number 02119 Mumbai CSMTKarmali Tejas Superfast Special has been regulated at Veer station from 0846 hours, according to Konkan Railway's chief public relations officer L K Verma.

Train number 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam junction superfast special has been regulated at Kolad station from 0859 hours. Train number 01113 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Mandovi Express special has been regulated at Roha station from 0955 hours.

Besides, train 02617 Ernakulam junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast special has been regulated at Ratnagiri station from 0752 hours to 0901 hours. Also, train number 06346 Trivandrum Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express special has been regulated at Ratnagiri station from 0915 hours, the official said.

