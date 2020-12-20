Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian president inaugurates $3 bln 'strategic' port

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Patimban sea port in West Java on Sunday, saying the new gateway would have a "strategic" role in boosting the nation's pandemic-hit economy. The 43.2 trillion rupiah ($3.07 billion) port in the town of Subang, 140 km (90 miles) east of the capital Jakarta, is one of the government’s priority infrastructure projects, designed to boost Southeast Asia's largest economy and relieve pressure on Jakarta’s congested Tanjung Priok port.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:49 IST
Indonesian president inaugurates $3 bln 'strategic' port
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@jokowi)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Patimban sea port in West Java on Sunday, saying the new gateway would have a "strategic" role in boosting the nation's pandemic-hit economy.

The 43.2 trillion rupiah ($3.07 billion) port in the town of Subang, 140 km (90 miles) east of the capital Jakarta, is one of the government's priority infrastructure projects, designed to boost Southeast Asia's largest economy and relieve pressure on Jakarta's congested Tanjung Priok port. Speaking via link from the state palace, the president, widely known as Jokowi, said the first of three phases of the strategic project in Indonesia's most populous province had been finished.

"Amid the pandemic, one of the national strategic projects, Patimban, has been completed," he said. "With its strategic location, I am sure that Patimban will be key in connecting different sectors, from industrial manufacturing to agriculture, and increasing exports." Built with funding from the Japanese government, the port is expected to boost Indonesia's economic recovery, after the Southeast Asian nation entered a recession for the first time in 22 years in the third quarter.

The government has targeted the port to boost the competitiveness of Indonesia's exports, particularly in the automotive sector. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said an operational trial of the port had been carried out this month, ahead of the first official day of operation on Sunday.

"In this inaugural operation, the first exports from Patimban will be carried out, including 140 cars made by Toyota and Daihatsu that will be sent to Brunei Darussalam," he said. Expected to be finished in entirety by 2027, the port is also expected to generate up to five million jobs in West Java. ($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kareena Kapoor Khan to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pen a comprehensive guide to pregnancy, publisher Juggernaut said on Sunday. The book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, will come out next year.Kareena, who is expecting her seco...

Facebook removes anti-vaccine 'fake news' in Israel, government says

Facebook has taken down content that spread lies in Israel against coronavirus vaccinations as the government seeks to drum up support for the programme, the Justice Ministry said on Sunday.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday beca...

EU must shift to open way for Brexit trade deal, says UK minister

British health minister Matt Hancock repeated Britains calls for the European Union to shift its position on Sunday and withdraw its unreasonable demands for the two sides to be able to seal a post-Brexit trade deal.We want these talks to r...

Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January

Oman will start reforming its expensive system of subsidies in January by shifting the focus of its electricity and water spending to its poorest citizens, the government said on Sunday. The plan, along with labour laws, privatisations and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020