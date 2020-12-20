Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda to increase vehicle prices from January: Sources

Japanese auto major Honda plans to increase vehicle prices in India from next month and company dealers have been informed about the decision, industry sources said. Already, various automakers have announced hiking prices of their models from next month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:23 IST
Honda to increase vehicle prices from January: Sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese auto major Honda plans to increase vehicle prices in India from next month and company dealers have been informed about the decision, industry sources said. The automaker, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), sells a range of vehicles starting from compact sedan Amaze going up to premium SUV CR-V.

Amaze prices currently start from Rs 6.17 lakh while the entry level CR-V is tagged at Rs 28.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). A company dealer confirmed the development and said the company is hiking the prices from January due to pressure on input cost and currency impact. The model wise amount of increase will be intimated by the company to them in early January, the dealer added.

When contacted, a company spokesperson confirmed the move without sharing any details. Already, various automakers have announced hiking prices of their models from next month. Last week, Renault India said it will increase price of its entire model range by up to Rs 28,000 from January.

The company, which sells models like Kwid, Duster and Triber, said the price hike from January would vary across variants and products. Other companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Ford India and Mahindra & Mahindra have already stated that they would be increasing price of their vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, specially raw materials and commodity prices.

Further, two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...

EU-UK trade talks floundering over fish as cutoff day nears

Deep into a crucial weekend of negotiations, a breakthrough on fishing rights remained elusive for the European Union and Britain, leaving both without a trade agreement that would dull the edge of a chaotic, costly economic break on New Ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020