Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU tell each other to give way in trade talks

Talks to reach a trade deal have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field providing fair competition rules for both sides. British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday the bloc should drop its "unreasonable demands".

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:45 IST
Britain, EU tell each other to give way in trade talks
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should budge to open the way to a new, post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the bloc's negotiator defending the union's right to protect its interests.

With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a deal and safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of annual trade from tariffs and quotas. Talks to reach a trade deal have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field providing fair competition rules for both sides.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday the bloc should drop its "unreasonable demands". "We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal," Hancock told Sky News. "Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands ... I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side."

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and has been in a status-quo transition period since then. That expires at the end of the year when Britain will leave the bloc's customs union and single market. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said talks with UK counterpart, David Frost, were at a "crucial" point on Sunday.

"The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect the same," he said. "Both the EU and the UK must have the right to set their own laws and control their own waters. And we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake," he added.

The EU wants to be able to impose trade barriers should the UK change its regulations to offer substandard goods on the bloc's market of 450 million consumers in the future. London sees the specific proposal to that end as going too far. On fisheries, the bloc also wants the right to retaliate by curbing UK market access should Britain squeeze EU ships out of its waters. London says it will become an independent coastal state from 2021 with full control of its waters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of Britain's 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any deal that does not respect the country's sovereignty, a goal that was at the heart of his election last year. But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative single market and wants to prevent London securing what it considers to be the best of both worlds - preferential market access with the advantage of setting its rules.

There is little time left. On Saturday, the European Parliament repeated its call for a deal to be reached no later than this weekend, to give it time to properly ratify the agreement. The EU has long said it wants to safeguard the parliament's right to exercise democratic oversight, but if an agreement arrived later than this weekend, the bloc's 27 member states could still endorse it on their own.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several European countries ban travel from UK after emergence of new strain of Covid-19

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. CNN reported that the Netherlands government is bannin...

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the governments first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. I personally feel may be in January in any stage or...

Mumbai Congress chief suggests to go solo in 2022 civic polls

Newly-elected Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap on Sunday suggested that the party contest all the 227 seats in the crucial 2022 elections to the Mumbai civic body. The Congress shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalis...

U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America.We dont know yet. We are, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020