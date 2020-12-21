Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK minister urges Britons, especially hauliers, not to travel to southern ports

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 03:39 IST
UK minister urges Britons, especially hauliers, not to travel to southern ports

British transport minister Grant Shapps urged Britons and particularly hauliers on Sunday not to travel to ports in Kent in southern England after France said it would bar those coming from Britain for 48 hours from Sunday night. Earlier on Sunday, several European countries began closing their doors to travellers from Britain after the country tightened restrictions in London and southern England to try to curb the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.

"Following the French government's announcement it will not accept any passengers arriving from the UK for the next 48hrs, we're asking the public and particularly hauliers not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France," Shapps said on Twitter. "We expect significant disruption in the area."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost USD 1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for...

Brazil reports 25,445 coronavirus cases, without numbers from most-populous state

Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also...

U.S. Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 aid package, top Senate Republican and Democrat say

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senates top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday, but it remained un...

Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pa. election results

Undeterred by dismissals and admonitions from judges, President Donald Trumps campaign continued with its unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election Sunday, saying it had filed a new petition with the Supreme C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020