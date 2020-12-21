How D2C Brand Wakefit.co Transforms its MultiChannel Customer Engagement Strategy

Customer experience is key in the D2C industry, and for those that deliver a superior, seamless experience to their users, the rewards are clear. The D2C brands market could be worth $100 billion in the next 5-7 years, according to a report from investment banking firm Avendus Capital. Post-Covid outbreak, the D2C model, is seeing more takers and is being looked at as the future of Indian retail, especially when the consumer is getting more and more comfortable with shopping and exploring online. Wakefit.co, India's leading D2C sleep and home solutions brand saw this as an opportunity to evolve – to address new customer pain points – and adapt – to meet new customer expectations. The Challenge of Personalized User Engagement Wakefit.co was focused on implementing a data-driven personalized user engagement strategy to add value and build on its strong customer base truly. However, like most D2C brands, Wakefit.co had access to first party consumer data from multiple sources to study customer preferences and strategize. However, the company was searching for a platform to create a unified data view to derive insights and provide a personalised multichannel experience to its users.

Parasar Sarma - Vice President of Growth, Wakefit.co, explained that the brand was on the lookout to solve three key aspects of the business. The first was a way to improve its new user acquisition strategy. Wakefit.co's ad campaigns brought in gold-standard users, but there was a need to enhance the engagement levels in a timely manner. The second aspect was the need to deliver personalized engagement based on user preferences and behaviors. And lastly, the band was looking at driving awareness for existing and upcoming product lines among users. He said, ''With over 5 lakh customers across 19,000 pin codes in India, our priority is to ensure that we offer our customers a seamless experience throughout their pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase journey. Our website experience is the first touchpoint for us to make customers' lives better by offering them convenient, affordable, and hassle-free shopping avenues. As a customer-first D2C brand, streamlining and personalizing our digital communication is an extremely important step towards making Wakefit.co a household name loved by every Indian.'' ''We needed a solution that would help us better understand our users' needs and reach them at the right time, with communication that is tailored for them,'' added Parasar.

Driving Multi-Channel Personalization at Scale To stay ahead of consumers' shifting expectations, Wakefit.co decided to partner with MoEngage, a fully-integrated, AI-powered customer engagement solution to drive greater efficiencies, deeper consumer insights, cross-channel automation, and personalization at scale. MoEngage is recognized as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report and G2 2020 Summer and Fall report and is a ''Strong Performer'' in the Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020. ''As an AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement platform, MoEngage enables us to gain rich intelligence into our customers' preferences, behaviors, and journeys; this allows us to segment users based on attributes and behaviors. MoEngage also helps us orchestrate campaigns across channels like push, email, web push, and SMS, with auto-optimization towards higher conversions,'' said Parasar.

The Massive Growth Using MoEngage's on-site survey feature, Wakefit.co captured user's information and purchase intentions and segmented them using MoEngage's Custom Segmentation feature. The brand then leveraged MoEngage's journey builder feature, Flows, to automate workflows and deliver consistent and relevant messages to users based on the user segments. Wakefit.co leveraged a range of channels — Email, Push Notification, on-site messaging for their website - to engage and convert users. The results were impressive as Parasar said, ''MoEngage's platform helped us reach more users at the right moment. We were able to send 4M personalized emails and achieve better conversion rates at an average CTRs of 11.79%.'' To re-engage and cross-sell, the Wakefit.co team utilized MoEngage Analytics to gather insights like past transaction history and preferences of the converted and drop-off users and ran targeted workflow campaigns. The brand also employed an insights-driven content-first approach to send personalized emails highlighting the benefits of quality sleep, home decor ideas, and product-line awareness. This ensured relevant and continuous communication with interested users.

Using the MoEngage platform, Wakefit.co built on its strong customer base and enhanced its brand loyalty. The brand also recently ventured into the home solutions space, offering ergonomically designed study desks, dining tables, bookshelves, and a whole range of other home solutions products. ''Overall, MoEngage helped us personalize our communication strategy by stitching together all channels seamlessly and complementing them with features like advanced analytics, flows, custom segmentation. That has really helped us serve the right message to the right people at the right time—at scale,'' signed off Parasar.

About MoEngage: MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com. About Wakefit Wakefit.co is a research and innovation-driven sleep and home solutions company established in March 2016. It has been founded by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, with a vision to democratize sleep and home solutions in India. With a portfolio that includes mattresses, pillows, bed frames, mattress protector, comforter, neck pillows and back cushions, Wakefit.co is now expanding to include home products such as study tables, bookshelves, shoe racks, TV units, side tables, coffee tables, dining tables and more. It manufactures its products in-house at factories in Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. It sells across the country through its own online portal and through other online marketplaces. Wakefit.co prides itself on its customer experience, with over 5 Lakh customers serviced over four years. The company has received Series A funding from marquee investor, Sequoia Capital India.