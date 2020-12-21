Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night

Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday nightReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:20 IST
Flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended starting from midnight on Monday due to concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, a Polish government spokesman said on Twitter.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers. His government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.
Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, El Salvador, Iran and others have placed restrictions on British travellers and flights in response to Johnson's announcement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Polish
- Boris Johnson
- British
ALSO READ
UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
UK's Johnson wants ex-PM Cameron to lead COP26 climate summit, ITV reports
Downing St denies report PM Johnson wants Cameron to lead climate summit
UK's Johnson ready to pull out of Brexit talks - The Sun says
Sterling drops on Brexit jitters; markets await outcome of Johnson-Von der Leyen call