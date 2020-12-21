Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 2,027 to Rs 69,934 per kg in futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 2,027, or 2.98 per cent, to Rs 69,934 per kg in 14,606 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend. Globally, silver was trading 3.73 per cent higher at USD 27.01 per ounce in New York.