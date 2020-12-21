Moving your business from offline to online

Summarizing 2020 everyone would agree that getting online is the top trend for all businesses. Now, most of the old-school offline customers have gotten used to shopping online, and even if they stop by sometimes, they do expect the business to be conducted virtually. The clients have been quite understanding about the transformation in 2020 and allowed businesses to take time fixing things. They are becoming more demanding to the online services and in 2021 would want them to function perfectly.

If people are interested in buying from you during the pandemic, it is important to sell your product or service effectively. This makes software testing a top priority for the next year. In case you have not passed the transformation to online business or things are not working so smoothly, let's double-check and get prepared for the next year.

Here are the steps you need to take your business from offline to online:

Plan how to move your offline presence online

Think about as many details as possible ahead. Do get used to doing things differently! You might have very similar activities as in your offline business or you might change your business model completely. Every little detail you take into consideration in advance will help save the necessary resources and move your business forward effectively.

Select an e-commerce platform.

Understanding your online business features and detailed plan will help choose the right platform. The two basic types are Saas-based and open-source. Saas-based e-commerce platforms are simple with a user-friendly interface and allow people without experience to operate them. BigCommerce, Shopify, Wix are the most popular of them. With the open-source e-commerce platforms, you will need technical knowledge or professional assistance. They do not have built-in tools for the design, instead, they have the code which can be modified and customized. Among such platforms are Magento, WooCommerce, and Drupal.

No matter which option you choose, the basic requirements for the e-commerce platform are:

functioning properly both on desktop and mobile version;

secure about your clients' data and payment information;

providing A convenient order management system;

easily integrated with the most common marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Google Shopping.

Create an engaging website.

No matter what you are selling or which services you provide, an engaging and informative website is something you will need to have to be present online. This is the instrument that has to convince your client to take an action or make the next step. You will need to figure out an appropriate design for your target audience, create meaningful headlines and clear messages explaining how your business improves their lives, and use captivating images and videos. Tastes differ, but be sure that all your clients will appreciate functionality and intuitiveness. Everything has to be operated smoothly and create conditions for an easy purchase.

QA Testing.

The website has to help a business reach the goals and make the clients' experience pleasant. Unfortunately, quite many websites lack these main features. QA testing will help achieve this goal. Please make sure the following is taken care of:

functionality testing,

usability testing,

performance testing,

security testing,

compatibility testing.

A high-grade QA testing company will be able to provide full-cycle testing services for you and you will receive a fast-loading, well-protected, and intuitive website that will raise your business revenue. So do not underestimate this step.

Create social media accounts for your business.

You will need to communicate with your customers and it is really important to know where they might be. So choose the right social media platforms that will help gather your audience to build brand awareness, increase sales, and build relationships with the clients. Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok, Youtube, LinkedIn, or Twitter, no matter where you are, consistency is truly important in building a strong community around your product or service.

Drive traffic to your website.

Now it is time to make sure customers do know about your online transformation. This can be achieved in the following ways:

use your social media to direct the audience to the website;

utilize paid-per-click tools like Google AdWords and Bing;

work on SEO considering website architecture, navigation, images, and numerous technical elements,

after receiving some traffic, you can use retargeting, email marketing, and content marketing.

Now you have a chance to tell about yourself globally and hopefully, you make the most out of this opportunity. Your business might have a greater reach than ever before, so be prepared for a new level. Make sure you move fast, try new and change instruments when it is necessary, as in online business you cannot afford to fall behind the competitors.

