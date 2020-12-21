Left Menu
SBI Ladies Club donates winter goods, study material to over displaced 100 families in Bhopal

As part of the Joy of Giving programme, SBI Ladies Club led by its Chairman Rama Pandey donated blankets, warm cloths, toys and study material for students of more than 100 poor families recently, the countrys largest lender said in a statement on Monday.These goods were given to the people displaced from Damkheda and Subhash Nagar areas and re-settled in Nayi Basti and Chalees Jhuggi area by the club, it said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club has donated winter goods and study material to over 100 families settled in various settlement areas here. As part of the Joy of Giving programme, SBI Ladies Club led by its Chairman Rama Pandey donated blankets, warm cloths, toys and study material for students of more than 100 poor families recently, the country's largest lender said in a statement on Monday.

These goods were given to the people displaced from Damkheda and Subhash Nagar areas and re-settled in Nayi Basti and Chalees Jhuggi area by the club, it said. Ration was also distributed to these people through SBI Stridhan, created by the contribution of women of SBI family in war against COVID-19, it added.

