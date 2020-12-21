Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate profits touch all-time high in the Sept qtr: Crisil

From an employee costs perspective, which is leading to the concerns, it said 370 manufacturing firms in its sample showed a contraction of 4 per cent while the same for service sector reported a moderate growth.The growth in profits came even as the revenues did not go up, the report said, pointing out that the topline was stable in Q2 as compared to the year-ago period after falling 29 per cent in the April-June quarter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:34 IST
Corporate profits touch all-time high in the Sept qtr: Crisil
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Corporate profits rose 15 percent to touch an all-time high in the September quarter as margins widened on softer input costs and better utilisation levels, the research arm of leading rating agency Crisil said on Monday. From an absolute perspective, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) touched an "all-time high" Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the September quarter, as against Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the preceding June quarter, it said.

It can be noted that the trend of companies' profits growing even as the economy contracts as a result of the pandemic has led some watchers to express concern claiming this is illustrative of widening inequalities. Crisil, which analyzed a sample of 800 listed entities comprising 85 percent of NSE's market cap in sectors excluding banking and finance and oil and gas, said improving utilization levels, along with better management of power, fuel, and raw material cost by large companies contributed to the handsome profit growth.

Aggregate operating profit margins improved by over 1 percent despite a rise in raw material cost during the quarter, it said. From an employee costs perspective, which is leading to the concerns, it said 370 manufacturing firms in its sample showed a contraction of 4 percent while the same for service sector reported a "moderate growth".

The growth in profits came even as the revenues did not go up, the report said, pointing out that the topline was ''stable'' in Q2 as compared to the year-ago period after falling 29 percent in the April-June quarter. The small enterprises have taken a brunt of the hit in revenue impact as compared to the large ones, it said.

''Large players saw muted revenue growth. However, small players, which are typically low on bargaining power and cash crunched remained in the red. The smaller the company, the more excruciating the pain,'' it said. It pointed out that less than 20 percent of the smaller 400 companies logged revenue growth, as against nearly 35 percent of the top 100 companies that grew in the first half of the fiscal.

In consumption- and commodity-linked sectors, most large players logged growth in the second quarter, while their smaller counterparts de-grew, while among exporters, smaller textile businesses – readymade garments and cotton yarn – suffered chronic pain, while IT services showed resilience with both large and small players showing steady sequential growth.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

Italian police said on Monday a man who ran a cryptocurrency exchange that was declared bankrupt last year is suspected of being responsible for a series of hacks that caused losses of 120 million euros 146 million. More than 230,000 people...

Fruits and vegetables crucial for healthy lives, sustainable world: Guterres

In a message launching the campaign, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that despite tremendous benefits of fruits and vegetables, we do not consume enough of them.Fruits and vegetables are the cornerstones of a healthy and varied diet....

Turkish court sentences former pro-Kurdish MP to 22 years in jail

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former pro-Kurdish lawmaker who was stripped of her parliamentary status earlier this year to more than 22 years in jail on three separate terrorism charges, according to court documents seen by Reuters...

Putin may visit India in first half of 2021, says Russian envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was earlier scheduled to visit India in late 2020, may visit the country during the first six months of the next year, said Russias ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, on Monday. It became more diffi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020