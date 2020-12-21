Left Menu
Crime rate in 2020 dips by 10 per cent in Hyderabad: Official

The number of cases registered during 2020 were 22,641 against 25,187 cases in 2019, the city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters here.Crime cases against women and children also decreased by 19 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

Updated: 21-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:54 IST
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyderabad recorded a reduction by 10 per cent in overall crime during 2020 when compared with the previous year, a top police official said on Monday. The number of cases registered during 2020 were 22,641 against 25,187 cases in 2019, the city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters here.

Crime cases against women and children also decreased by 19 per cent and 35 per cent respectively. A total of 2,354 cases of crime against women were registered in 2019. During this year, the cases came down to 1,908.

Similarly, 221 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Actregistered during this year decreased from 339 in 2019. However, cyber crime cases rose with around 2,450 cases registered this year against over 1,400 cases booked last year.

There is a significant decrease in occurrence of bodily and property offences like murders, rape, dacoity, culpable homicide, robbery, chain-snatchings, house break, thefts and other crimes, the top official said. Kumar attributed decrease in crime rate to measures, including initiation of Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 109 notorious repeat offenders, continuous criminal-tracking, intensive patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras.

With regard to traffic enforcement, a total of 54,35,892 cases were booked this year under relevant provisions of the MV Act and other Acts as against 58,66,795 last year. As many as 39 police personnel of Hyderabad City police died due to COVID-19 and nearly 3,000 personnel were infected with the virus.

The Hyderabad police chief said during 2021, plans are afoot on implementation of Safe City Project with special focus on women's safety, establishing citizen support helpline, implementation of witness protection programme among several other measures and initiatives.

