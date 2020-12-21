Left Menu
360 Realtors partners with Rising Straits Capital for 100 cr Real Estate Fund

India's leading Real Estate advisory 360 Realtors has entered into a partnership with Rising Straits Capital, a leading Real Estate Private Equity (PE) firm to launch a Real Estate dedicated Alternate Investment Fund (AIF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:52 IST
360 Realtors partners with Rising Straits Capital . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/Digpu): India's leading Real Estate advisory 360 Realtors has entered into a partnership with Rising Straits Capital, a leading Real Estate Private Equity (PE) firm to launch a Real Estate dedicated Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). The newly formed entity is named 360 Rising Straits Management Pvt Ltd which shall act as the Investment Manager of the Fund. 360 Rising Straits is eyeing to raise INR 100 Crores from HNIs, NRIs, and other domestic investors. The AIF will provide last-mile funding and purchase real estate inventory in bulk in stressed real estate projects. The Fund is being distributed by leading wealth managers and investment bankers.

"In the current market conditions, last-mile funding opportunities provide attractive risk-adjusted returns. Investors enjoy high ROI which is secured by real estate inventory purchased at very attractive prices." Quoted Mr. AnkitKansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors." 360 Realtors & Rising Straits has already invested INR 20+ crores in such deals and realized returns of 30% + over last 12 months" added MrKansal Started in 2014, 360 Realtors has cumulatively sold more than 23,500 units, in the past 6 years leading up to FY 20. It has a presence in more than 9 countries around the world. Despite covid, 360 Realtors has sold more than 5500 units in last 12 months

360 Realtors' strong foothold in the Real Estate sales and transaction space will be augmented with Rising Strait Capital's strong fund-management capabilities. Rising Straits Capital was formed in 2015 by one of the co-founders of Red Fort Capital. The team at Rising Straits has invested approx $ 1 billion in India since 2007. In the last 15 months itself, it has returned over INR 700 crores to investors which include reputed global sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and pension funds. "The inventory in a project that the Fund will buy will be sold in 12-15 months. The Investors will start getting distributions in a short time frame." saidMrSubhashBedi, founder and Chairman of Rising Straits Capital

"We have been investing and managing real estate projects since last 13 years. Given the Fund's investment strategy, there is a lot of synergy between Rising Straits & 360 Realtors. Our experience in deal evaluation and fund management and 360 Realtors sales capabilities makes this a perfect match" said, Mr. GauravRakyan, MD and India head, Rising Straits Capital This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

