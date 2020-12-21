Left Menu
Development News Edition

Direct flight services between Shillong, Delhi launched

Meghalaya was connected with the national capital by direct flight services on Monday, coinciding with the state reopening for tourists after remaining closed for nine months due to COVID-19 outbreak, an official said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:25 IST
Direct flight services between Shillong, Delhi launched
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya was connected with the national capital by direct flight services on Monday, coinciding with the state reopening for tourists after remaining closed for nine months due to COVID-19 outbreak, an official said. State Transport Minister S Dhar took the Flybig.in flight from Delhi which landed at Shillong airport, 25 km from the state capital, in the afternoon.

Flybig.in is a new entrant in the aero industry and will be operating the flights twice a week, the official said. ''It is a momentous occasion for the state and it will go down in history as the day when Delhi-Shillong direct flight started,'' Dhar told reporters at the airport.

He thanked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for taking the initiative for the direct flight from Shillong to Delhi and Delhi to Shillong. Flybig was awarded the contract for this route through a tender floated by the Meghalaya Transport Corporation at the beginning of the year, a transport official said.

The air operator would initially operate the flight twice a week with their rented Bombardier Q400 aircraft..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

Italy reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 415 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 352 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,872 from 15,104, reflecting the customary decline in testing over the week...

Farmer unions likely to decide on Centre's talks offer on Tuesday, appeal Bihar farmers to join stir on MSP issue; Kerala calls special assembly session

Agitating farmers on Monday claimed that there is nothing new in the Centres latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhis borders with Haryana a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020