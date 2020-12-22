Left Menu
Air New Zealand ready for busiest week as customers head to Aotearoa

The airline is expecting to welcome more than 170,000 customers on its domestic network this week across 2,589 flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:30 IST
Air New Zealand Group General Manager Airports Chloe Surridge says it's great to see so many people connecting with loved ones around the country for a well-deserved break after what has been a very challenging year.

Air New Zealand is ready for its busiest week on the network since pre-COVID, as customers head to their holiday destinations around Aotearoa.

The airline is expecting to welcome more than 170,000 customers on its domestic network this week across 2,589 flights. The busiest day is expected to be Christmas Eve, with the airline operating more than 420 flights – the most popular route being Auckland to Christchurch.

Air New Zealand Group General Manager Airports Chloe Surridge says it's great to see so many people connecting with loved ones around the country for a well-deserved break after what has been a very challenging year.

"Operationally, it takes a lot of work to get our customers to their holiday destinations on busy days like these. All of our teams, from flight planners right through to our airport teams, pilots and cabin crew, are working hard to connect customers with friends and family this festive season."We've also been working with Santa to make travelling on our aircraft even more enjoyable this year, so our younger travellers should keep an eye out for Air New Zealand elves at the airport.

"Naturally, airports are busier during this time and customers are encouraged to allow more travel time to get to the terminal. We also recommend people check-in for their flight via the Air New Zealand app so they can keep up to date with the latest information on their flight."

Head to the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Information Hub for more information on travelling safely these holidays.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

