FlowerAura Paints the Town Red with its Merriest Christmas Gift Collection

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:05 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

GURGAON, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The jingle bells can be heard from a distance, the breeze carries the festive fragrance, and Christmas trees are being decorated; we all know It's Christmas time. FlowerAura is ready with its merriest Christmas gift collection 2020 for you and your loved ones. FlowerAura is India's online gift portal that has been in business for over a decade now. It's the gifting portal of the people, by the people, and for the people, because it caters to diverse gifting needs of its esteemed customers in the best worthy manner. For all festivities and celebrations; FlowerAura always has something unique and better to offer than the rest, Christmas season is no different for it. With itsChristmas gifts collection, FlowerAura paints the town in the joyful and cheery hues because each of its tokens exudes the auspicious X-Mas Vibes. Starting from the flowers, FlowerAura has floral arrangements such as bouquets, baskets, vases, wreaths, and combos. Handpicked flowers of Roses, Carnations, Gerberas, Lilies, and Orchids are available for this festive season at its user-friendly website. The Christmas flowers combos with a greeting card, plum cake, chocolates, and other gifts can also be ordered by you from them. FlowerAura--the bakery is gaining all the appreciation for its love baked cakes. As plum cakes are quintessential to the celebration of Christmas, FlowerAura has a yummy selection of Christmas cake such as plum cakes with walnuts, rums, raisins along with creamy and fondant options. It's Ho Ho Ho cake, and Santa approved sweetness cakes imitate the Father of Christmas, Santa Claus like none other. Because FlowerAura is the complete gifting solution, it has something for everyone. Apart from flowers and cakes, you can avail Christmas special plants and gifts from it. Evergreen plants in Christmas themed planters, personalised planters, and other decorative planters can be extended for spreading the green happiness. Last, but not least for sure, FlowerAura has a scintillating Christmas gift collection. For the 2020 Christmas celebrations, it has added peek-a-boo boxes and surprise gift boxes replete with all the heart-warming goodies. Then, Christmas candles, decoratives, chocolates, greeting cards, and personalised gifts are available on the website. The personalised Christmas gift collection has some of the classic options like a magic mug, cushion, LED lamps, Family tree frame, and many more others. One of the co-founders, Himanshu Chawla was quoted saying, '' Christmas is the joyful festival of the year and by the way of gifts and tokens, we aim to spread the loudest Christmas cheer. Like always, this year too, we have come up with some creative gift ideas and some classics because that's what our customers look forward to from us. Each of our Christmas gifts, flowers, cakes, and plants come with doorstep delivery services, pertaining to the COVID-19 protocols. As we have successfully marked our presence in 400+ Indian cities, Christmas wishes over our tokens can be delivered to the nook and crannies of India.'' About: FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR

