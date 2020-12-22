Left Menu
CM Shri. Vijay Rupani digitally inaugurates 15 branches of Jana Small Finance Bank

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Shri Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat today digitally inaugurated 15 bank branches of Jana Small Finance Bank that is dedicated to financial inclusion and is serving the underbanked customers of Gujarat.

Shri Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat today digitally inaugurated 15 bank branches of Jana Small Finance Bank that is dedicated to financial inclusion and is serving the underbanked customers of Gujarat. The bank has been successfully serving the financial inclusion segment over 20 years and now focusing on expanded product range after converting to a scheduled commercial bank. With the inauguration of its asset centers to bank branches, Jana Bank's presence in Gujarat will reach 63 and 600 all India. Gujarat is among the top 3 states of the 22 states where the bank has a presence. Staying true to their promise of 'paise ki kadar', Jana Bank values the hard-earned money of its customers and is all set to increase its footprint across rural India.

Jana Small Finance Bank started its journey in Gujarat in 2012 and have served over 10 lakh customers in the state, who are mainly women. The bank offers unsecured loan to women under the group loan model as well as individual loans for small businesses. The average loan size for group loan model is Rs.39,000 and individual loan for small businesses INR 60,000. The bank also offers Agriculture Loan, MSME loans, Gold Loan, Affordable Home Loan & Home Improvement Loan. With the conversion of asset centers into bank branches, the customers will now be able to avail of banking products like Savings Account, Current Account, Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, OD Account. Speaking on the announcement, Shri Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said, ''It is the immense passion of our bankers and the customer confidence invested in us that has allowed us to open new branches even during the COVID times. All our new branches across Gujarat have digitised environment with best in class offerings.'' Inaugurating 15 branches, chief guest Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat congratulated Jana Small Finance Bank, its employees and residents of Gujarat. He said, ''Jana Small Finance Bank is 'Big Bank' for small (underprivileged & underbanked) people and it provides banking facilities to such people who have no formal income documents like ITR and GST. Financially enabling this segment of citizens is very important ingredient to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and India becoming a 5 Tn economy. I assure full support from the state Government to the bank in its endeavors of financial inclusion.'' He also highlighted the importance of relationship that branch managers/staff of Jana Bank have with the segment of underbanked customers.

Jana Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank operating in 22 states with 15,000 employees and over 40 lakh customers. About Jana Small Finance Bank : Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (NBFC MFI that started in 2006), is headquartered in Bangalore and has undertaken the journey of financial inclusion, serving the underserved for over a decade. The Bank began banking operations over two years ago and is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India.

The bank has been expanding its digital range of services and products and recently launched an unique UPI QR based loan EMI payment solution in collaboration with NPCI (a first amongst Small Finance Banks & NBFC MFIs). For more details, visit, https://www.janabank.com Awards and recognition: • In 2018, Capital Finance International (CFI.co) adjudged the Jana Small Finance Bank as The Best Inclusive Financial Services - India 2018 in London • In 2017, JFS was featured in 'Fortune - The Top 500' as the largest corporations in India and was awarded as India's Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In the same year, CNBC awarded JFS for Best Financial Sector Transaction ADB Private Sector.

