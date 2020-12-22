Left Menu
Manappuram Finance raises Rs 400 cr via by issuing bonds

The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 4,000 rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 400 crore, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.These bonds will mature in three years and carry a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent per annum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:00 IST
Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 4,000 rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 400 crore, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

These bonds will mature in three years and carry a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent per annum. Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 1.79 percent lower at Rs 159.25 apiece on the BSE.

