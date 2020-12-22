Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19 '

Left Menu
Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. ''Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the Delhi airport. One passenger, who took a connecting flight to Chennai, was tested there and found positive,'' the official said. The government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of new strain of coronavirus in that country. It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

