3 friends killed as their speeding car rams into dumper in Jaipur

3 friends killed as their speeding car rams into dumper in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:21 IST
Three men were killed and two injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a dumper on Gopalpura road here, police said Tuesday
The group of friends was going to Gurjar Ki Thadi area late Monday night when the incident occurred, the police said, adding that their car was at high speed
Mukesh and Pushpendra, both aged 30, and Rakesh (32) died on the spot, while two others were injured, the police said. The injured were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
