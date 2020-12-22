Left Menu
Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:25 IST
Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Tuesday went up by Rs 30 to Rs 4,382 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by Rs 30, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 4,382 per quintal with an open interest of 1,87,355 lots

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

