Maha: Bison strays into Pune suburb; rescue efforts on

A gaur (Indian bison) strayed into Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning and efforts are underway to capture the animal, a forest official said. This is a second such incident after a gaur had similarly strayed into the plush Kothrud area on December 9 and later died after being captured by a forest team.

''A gaur has been spotted in Bavdhan-Baner area of Pune on Tuesday morning. Forest officials and police have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to capture the animal,'' the official said. Due care is being taken to ensure the safe capture of the animal, a officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad police said.

Meanwhile, Kiran Dagade Patil, a corporator from Bavdhan area, said some people spotted the animal and informed him around 9 am. The animal is currently near a laboratory of the DRDO, he said.

''A crowd which had gathered has been stopped from entering the area. Only forest officials and rescue teams are working to capture the animal,'' he added.