Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling under pressure amid virus mutation, but Brexit hopes rise

Sterling fell on Tuesday as Britain remained stuck in COVID-19 isolation due to a new coronavirus strain, although hopes of progress in Brexit talks helped to take some pressure off. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on disagreements over fisheries that are barring a new trade deal, as well as the latest on coronavirus, in a call on Monday, sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:02 IST
Sterling under pressure amid virus mutation, but Brexit hopes rise
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sterling fell on Tuesday as Britain remained stuck in COVID-19 isolation due to a new coronavirus strain, although hopes of progress in Brexit talks helped to take some pressure off.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on disagreements over fisheries that are barring a new trade deal, as well as the latest on coronavirus, in a call on Monday, sources said. EU sources added that the bloc was now willing to accept a reduction in the value of its catch in UK waters of up to 25% over a period of time from 2021.

With days to the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, the pound had fallen below $1.32 on Monday as much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom after London identified a highly infectious coronavirus strain. The pound was 0.4% lower against the dollar at $1.3422 by 1124 GMT, after weakening by as much as 2.5% to $1.3190, a 10-day low, on Monday.

Against the euro, sterling was down 0.25% at 91.11 pence, after it fell to as much as 92.16 on Monday. Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said sterling found some support from reports that the UK and the European Union "could be closing in on a compromise regarding fisheries" - one of the sticking points in the Brexit negotiations.

But the currency is expected to continue to be volatile even with a Brexit deal amid new lockdowns and border closures, Foley added. "While a Brexit deal would be a huge move forward, any relief rally in the pound is likely to be tempered by the reality that many sectors will remain outside the reach of any deal and by the concerns over the impact on the economy of the current tier 4 restrictions and border closures," she said.

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will give an update on Brexit talks to the bloc's 27 national envoys at 1500 GMT. Official data showing that Britain's economic recovery from the pandemic was quicker than expected in the third quarter also helped to support the currency.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky the government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

590 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights

As many as 590 passengers landed in Mumbai from the UK in three aircraft on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding no COVID-19 symptomatic person was on board these flights. A BMC official said 187 passengers were from Mumbai, 167 from rest...

Its God's intervention, says nun Abhaya's brother; "My child got justice": Key witness

Its Gods intervention was how nun Abhayas brother Biju Thomas described a CBI courts verdict on Tuesday convicting two accused, including a priest, of murdering his sister nearly three decades ago in a convent here in Kerala. Prime witness ...

Govt plans to set up a development finance institution in 3-4 months: DFS Secy

The government plans to set up a Development Finance Institution DFI in the next three to four months with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline, according to Financial S...

Reliance Capital gets 10 more bids for subsidiaries

Reliance Capital Ltd RCL, part of the debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has received 10 more bids, including from SBI Life, for its subsidiaries, sources said. Earlier this month, the Committee of Debenture Holders had extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020