Capri Global Capital appoints Raj Kumar Ahuja as Group CFO

Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has appointed industry veteran Raj Kumar Ahuja as its Group Chief Financial Officer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:28 IST
Ahuja will lead financial operations and optimise strategic expansion of the business. Image Credit: ANI

Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has appointed industry veteran Raj Kumar Ahuja as its Group Chief Financial Officer. A finance professional with nearly 30 years of experience in a multi-product environment of varied industries, Ahuja will be leading the financial operations at CGCL while optimising strategic expansion of the business.

The company said his wide-ranging knowledge of procurement and commercial, legal, compliance risk, legal, secretarial, audit, strategic and regulatory aspect will contribute to achieving the business goals. Before joining CGCL, Ahuja has served as Senior Group President and Group Chief Financial/Strategic Officer at Yes Bank.

He is a qualified rank holder Chartered Accountant and ICWA qualified. (ANI)

