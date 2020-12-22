Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields retrace early dip, focus on Brexit

The German 10-year government bond yield was almost flat, after falling 1 basis point at -0.6%. Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new strain of the virus, causing travel chaos.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:37 IST
Euro zone bond yields retrace early dip, focus on Brexit
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Euro zone government bond yields were slightly up on Tuesday, erasing an earlier dip, as the market lacked direction amid concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus and Brexit trade-deal uncertainty. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on disagreements over fisheries that are barring a new trade deal.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will update the bloc's 27 national envoys on the latest on Brexit at 1500 GMT on Tuesday. The German 10-year government bond yield was almost flat, after falling 1 basis point at -0.6%.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a highly infectious new strain of the virus, causing travel chaos. Analysts forecast yields to move sideways in the Christmas period as the ECB have been pausing its bond purchases between 18th December and 4th January. With such a structural bid-side temporarily missing in the market, little investors are expected to be keen to build positions any longer.

"There is a lot of back and forth in the market and this is going to be the trend for the time being. Virus worries continue to weigh while we are waiting for progress on a possible Brexit deal," Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING, said. The Italian 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 0.559%.

"Factors impacting the markets are virus trajectories and lockdowns. Besides investors have been positioning for a couple of weeks with low liquidity and possible volatility as ECB will be pausing purchases," Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners. British 10-year gilt yields were almost flat.

Data showed Britain's economic recovery was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, while government borrowing soared. A long-anticipated approval of U.S. stimulus failed to trigger price action as it fell short of hopes that a deal could be as large as $2 trillion.

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infr...

Britain tells shoppers food is plentiful but supermarkets fret about next week

Britain said there was plenty of food in the shops on Tuesday but industry groups repeated warnings of shortages of some fresh produce from next week unless freight routes to mainland Europe are swiftly restored. Interior minister Priti Pat...

TN CM announces raise in assistance under housing scheme,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday increased the state governments assistance under a housing scheme of the Centre by Rs 70,000 and said it would help complete halted constructions and aid 2,50,000 beneficiaries. Announcing ...

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

Its taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say.Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in News of the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020