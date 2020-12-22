CISF promotes over 3,700 personnel

Over 3,700 CISF personnel were elevated to their next rank as part of a mass promotion and piping ceremony held at various bases of the force in the country on Tuesday, officials said. The highest number personnel (1,989) were promoted from the entry-level rank of constable to the next post of head constable. This was followed by 1,751 head constables being promoted to the next rank of assistant sub-inspector while seven assistant sub-inspectors were promoted to the post of sub-inspector. In total, 3,711 personnel in the non-gazetted ranks have been promoted all across the country, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

CISF Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra piped the ranks of some personnel at the headquarters of the force in the national capital along with senior officials of the paramilitary. Piping ceremonies were also held at various sector and zonal locations following COVID-19 protocols, the spokesperson said.

The DG was quoted by the spokesperson as saying ''regular promotions to personnel go a long way in enhancing our capabilities and motivates other personnel.'' ''Promotions improve the overall employee morale and job satisfaction and thereby, promotes the development of the organisation as personnel feel connected...and they willingly give their best for its effective functioning and growth,'' Chandra was quoted as saying. The about 1.62-lakh personnel strong CISF is designated as the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard critical installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain and some other duties in the internal security domain.