Rifts over fishing narrow but EU-UK trade deal still uncertain

Britain and the European Union have narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021, but the politically sensitive matter is still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update from their chief negotiator.

Britain is set to complete its departure from the EU when it leaves the bloc's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, meaning its current free trade arrangements expire. The two sides have for months been struggling to seal a new agreement on everything from trade to transport to energy, with the final stages of the talks coming as EU and other countries have also suspended most travel to and from Britain to try to curb a new strain of the coronavirus.

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, was due to update the bloc's 27 national envoys on Brexit at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, and then speak to the European Parliament. "It seems we are crossing the line," an EU diplomat said, adding that an agreement was getting closer.

While EU officials and diplomats said cutting the value of the bloc's catch in British waters by around 30% from 2021 would be too high, the EU was willing to go as far as 25%. The sources said the number was just one piece of the puzzle, with the length of the transition period beyond Dec. 31, as well as how the EU could retaliate if London cut its vessels out of British waters, equally important.

TRADE RETALIATION The UK's offer of curbing EU access over three years was also deemed too short for the bloc, which wants a longer-term business perspective for its fishing industry, while London has seen the bloc's recent proposal of six years as too long.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who campaigned for Brexit in a 2016 referendum on a sovereignty platform, has repeatedly said Britain would become an independent coastal state in control of its waters and who fishes there. London has hence seen the EU's push to enshrine trade retaliation in their agreement in the event of losing access to UK waters as excessive, a disagreement that has also played out prominently in another area of trade talks related to ensuring corporate fair play on production standards and state aid.

The sources said a deal could come together this week, next week, or not at all. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Johnson spoke on Brexit, as well as the coronavirus, in a call on Monday, according to EU sources. More calls would come as needed, the sources said.

Britain, the world's sixth-biggest economy, left the EU, a trading bloc of 450 million consumers, last January. An estimated trillion dollars worth of annual trade is at stake if they fail to put in place a new accord by the end of the year. A senior British minister on Tuesday ruled out prolonging Britain's transition out of the EU beyond Dec. 31.