Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. A second flight from London British Airways BA143 landed at around 6 am on Tuesday.All the passengers of the 6 am flight have been tested and no one has been found COVID-19 positive, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center that is handling coronavirus testing at Delhi airport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:30 IST
Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.

''Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the Delhi airport. One passenger who took a connecting flight to Chennai was tested there and found positive,'' the official said. A second flight from London (British Airways BA143) landed at around 6 am on Tuesday.

All the passengers of the 6 am flight have been tested and no one has been found COVID-19 positive, said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center that is handling coronavirus testing at Delhi airport. ''We have two more flights scheduled for tonight,'' Agarwal told PTI.

The government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country. It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports. The positive samples from Monday night's flight were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Agarwal told PTI.

''Positive samples have been sent to NCDC for research on the new strain using next-gen sequencing technology which will help us understand the implications on ongoing vaccine efficacy,'' she said. The NCDC works under the Union Health Ministry..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three arrested in East Delhi for duping over 250 job seekers

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping over 250 job seekers on the pretext of offering them appointment in banks, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Amit Kumar 33, Bhawna 32 and Megha 22, were running a call centre in East ...

Muraleedharan, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs hold talks on bilateral issues

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday held talks with Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matusic and discussed bilateral and multilateral issues. The two leaders also held discussion through vid...

UP's anti-conversion law cannot be sustained, contains many defects, says ex-SC judge Lokur

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradeshs new anti-conversion law, saying it cannot be sustained as it contained many defects from legal and Constitutional point of view. He said there was no ...

Illegal coal mining: CBI raids five locations in Kolkata

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in the city, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday. Among the five premises was a residence of a businessman, who i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020