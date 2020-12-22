Maha signs MoUs worth Rs 61k cr, crosses CM's Rs 1L cr target

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday inked MoUs worth Rs 61,042.53 crore with 25 companies, taking the proposed investment through such agreements in the state so far this year beyond the Rs 1 lakh crore target set by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. An official statements from the government said the state had attracted investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, including foreign direct investment, besides MoUs, in the past one year.

It said the memorandums of understanding signed between Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and companies on Tuesday in Thackeray's presence were expected to create 2,53,880 jobs under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative. State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The state government had, in November, signed MoUs to the tune of Rs 34,850 crore with 15 private players, while earlier, in June, the figure was Rs 16,000 crore. The statement said JSW Steel has now proposed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the state, while the MoU signed with Indian Corporation Logistic entails investment of Rs 11,049.5 crore.

Three other companies from the information technology, steel production and industrial integrated sectors also signed MoUs worth Rs 7,500 crore during the event where firms from the food processing, textile, chemicals and engineering sectors also proposed to invest. ''I would like to congratulate Desai saheb and his colleagues. Two months ago (in November) I had said we should attract investment of Rs 1 lakh crore (through MoUs). Today, that target has been crossed,'' Thackeray said at the event, adding that the new target should be Rs 2 lakh crore.

Referring to Desai's speech at the event, in which the minister said ''some people from outside come to invest here, while some people come to take away investment'', Thackeray opined that it was not easy to take away investment from the state. Without naming anyone, Thackeray went on to say that ''no matter whoever comes, this family of mine (referring to investors) will not break when the ties are strong''.

Incidentally, the comments come in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the metropolis earlier this month to attract investment to his state..