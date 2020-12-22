Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo allows partial rebooking in case passenger's connecting flight is cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:25 IST
IndiGo allows partial rebooking in case passenger's connecting flight is cancelled

IndiGo airlines on Tuesday said a passenger whose connecting flight is cancelled can now rebook that part of the journey or take the refund for the same. In a press release, the airline said: ''The new additional option will allow a customer whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially - i.e. from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination - or take refund for the unused sector.'' The rebooking or refund option is only for that leg of the journey that has been cancelled by the airline

''This enhancement will provide greater flexibility to customers in case of limited options, delays or cancellations, especially owing to fog or other adverse weather conditions,'' the airline said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...

UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said. Sunil, a resident of Haryanas Fari...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Healy expects Paine to lead Australia for three more years

Legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants incumbent skipper Tim Paine to lead Australia for at least three more years, which will see him finish as one of the longest-serving Test captains. The 36-year-old Paine, who was named captain after fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020