Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major fire in city, blaze controlled

Fire brigade sources said 15 fire engines largely controlled the blaze in one and half hours and there was no report of any casualty.Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said the blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets inside the shanties.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:40 IST
Major fire in city, blaze controlled

A major fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to busy Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Salt Lake area of the city on Tuesday. Fire brigade sources said 15 fire engines largely controlled the blaze in one and half hours and there was no report of any casualty.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said the blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets inside the shanties. ''The fire will be contained very soon,'' he said.

The fire brigade was informed about the blaze at 6.38 pm. It was aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties of Netajinagar slum located next to an apartment near Bengal Chemical bus stop. Bose ruled out any delay in response and said fire engines from Maniktala and Central Avenue fire stations and the fire brigade headquarters were pressed into service.

He said the number of shanties which were gutted could not be immediately ascertained. ''We will take a call on this later.'' West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, who went to the spot, said civil disaster management force is engaged in the dousing operations along with the fire brigade personnel. Hakim said the extent of damage due to the blaze can be ascertained only after it is put out completely.

The government will provide all help to the affected families, he added. Local people joined firefighters in salvaging the household materials in the shanties.

The fire disrupted movement of vehicles on E M Bypass as a crowd gathered nearby while firefighters parked their vehicles and launched operations by cordoning off a portion of the arterial road. There was traffic snarl on the Bypass as vehicles stood bumper to bumper in the up and down streams from Science City to Ultadanga, a distance of about 10 km.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina heads for close Senate vote on expanding right to abortion

Argentinas Senate will decide next week whether to give final approval to a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society with strong ties to the Roman Catholic church. On...

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...

UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said. Sunil, a resident of Haryanas Fari...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020